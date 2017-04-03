Moore County officials looking for burglary suspects

Moore County officials are asking for your help identifying suspects after a burglary on Tuesday March 21.

At around 3:30 in the morning, the Moore County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary at Mission Petroleum Carries.

Officials say an employee noticed a red car parked outside the gated area and a hole that had been cut in the fence.

The suspect or suspects were seen driving east towards Sunray on FM 119.

Officials are looking for the driver of the car and possibly other suspects.

Deputies say the suspects stole 18 heavy duty commercial batteries valued at $2,160.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477, submit a tip using the P3 Tips app, or go online here.

If your tip leads to the arrest of the suspects, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

