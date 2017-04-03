Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspects

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for three suspects who broke into Arden Road Church on March 17.

This surveillance video captured three suspects stealing items from the church:

If you recognize any of these individuals or have any information about this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or submit your tip online here.

If your anonymous tip leads to their arrest or recovery of stolen property, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

