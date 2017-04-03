AC encouraging students to consider a career in medical field

Amarillo College (AC) is continuing to encourage more high school students to consider a career in the medical field after graduation.

On April 3, over 100 Palo Duro High School students visited AC's Health Sciences and Nursing showcase to learn more about over a dozen of accredited programs available at the college.

"This is a showcase where we bring the students and show them all of the different programs that we offer here at the Amarillo College West Campus in our health sciences division," said Rebecca Matthews, AC Nursing Instructor. "So, we're doing dental assisting, we're doing mortuary science, pharmacy technician, nursing, EMS and physical therapy. It's just a wonderful plethora of programs that we offer here."

This is the second year AC has held this showcase, where students learn about career opportunities and also how to find resources that will provide tutoring and scholarships.

For students nearing their last year in high school, AC will also help prepare to match students with a professional in the medical field to further their interest the next school year.

"Those high school students who might not have that information are getting it, not only from their counselors but also from a mentor," said Phyllis Pastwa, AC Nursing Instructor. "Some students might not have that extra support at home because maybe their parents are working two jobs just to make ends meet. So, the mentor just becomes that extra person to encourage them through school."

In 2016, more than 20 students were paired with a professional through this Helping Heroes Mentorship Program.

This year, there are hopes to see the participation increase if enough mentors volunteer.

Also, AC wants to extend this opportunity to another high school if funds allow it.

If you would like to learn more about AC's mentoring program or if you would like to donate to get more students involved in healthcare you can visit the AC website.

