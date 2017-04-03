CanyonGrows wants residents to take full advantage of fresh produce

A local community garden produced hundreds of pounds of vegetables last year but many residents did not take advantage of it.

CanyonGrows had a strong turn out last year, its mission was to provide gardening land, encouraging residents to interact with one another and promote healthy eating habits.

Coordinators say the community garden excelled in all of its goals but were disappointed when they were left with 1,000 pounds of fresh vegetables.

"The biggest problem is the produce is for the community; we are giving it away for free and no one showed up for it," Coordinator Ginger Porter said.

The garden has 24 plots, each costing individuals an annual fee of $10.

Right now, there are five available plots, each one with the potential to feed several families.

Although hundreds of pounds of vegetables were left after last years harvest, it did not go to waste.

The produce was donated to the Canyon's Senior Citizens Club, The High Plains Children's Home and WT's Catholic Student Center.

Porter says the garden beds have the potential to expand up to four times their original size which would produce thousands of free vegetables.

"If you plant one zucchini plant, you are going to have enough to feed your family and four more families, they are very energetic plants," Porter said. "The community connection of doing it together is fabulous and I think we've got years to come."

Canyon Grows expects another fruitful season and is looking for an organizer or organization to help coordinate deliveries so that they are not left with any produce.

Those interested in renting out a plot or wanting more information on CanyonGrows can click here.

