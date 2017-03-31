New Humane Society shelter opening in Hereford

A new animal shelter for the Humane Society of Deaf Smith County is helping to save area animals from euthanasia and giving them a second chance at life.

The Humane Society used to share a building with the City of Hereford's animal shelter, where they only had five kennels to house dogs, and the cats were stuck in the same room as the washing machines.

But with Saturday's grand opening of the new "Second Chance" shelter, they group is already starting to rescue more animals.

"This is just the showplace of the panhandle as far as animal shelters go," said volunteer Bob Maddox.

The new shelter has 16 dog kennels and two cat rooms to help rescue three times as many animals from euthanasia than before.

Thanks to a generous donor, the $250,000 facility was constructed with the health of the animals in mind.

"The animals have room to move and play and run, and it's not like being confined to a pen from now until they find a home," said Maddox. "So the welfare of the animals is really highly regarded in that sense."

The dog kennels are easier to clean than most standard shelters, and designed to stop the spread of disease.

The cats have indoor and outdoor access, too, and are free to roam around all day.

Maddox said the new shelter's layout has brought out the animals' personalities, making them more adoptable.

"When somebody comes to adopt them we say, 'now you understand he's dragging his feet because he wants to stay because they get treated too well,'" he said. "The dogs get comfortable after a day or two and it's easy to take care of them."

The Humane Society is still adding more outdoor areas for potential adopters to play with the dogs onsite.

The grand opening celebration will run Saturday, April 1st, from noon to three.

Head out to the shelter at 3805 Progressive Road in Hereford for half price adoptions, tours, door prizes and more.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.