One man arrested following SWAT situation in NW Amarillo

UPDATE: The suspect walked out of the residence and was arrested without incident at 9:30 Friday night.

***

Amarillo Police and SWAT units are on scene at Northwest 12th and Bonham attempting to make contact with a man that investigators wanted to interview in a family violence incident.

Officers say they were trying to make contact but there was no response.

Investigators do believe the man is armed and are still trying to make contact with him.

Surrounding homes are being evacuated, and officers are asking that you avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

