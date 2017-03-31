AC looking to recruit male role models for care programs

Amarillo College is one out of the only two schools in the state working to recruit more young men into early child development.

The Carl Perkins State Leadership grant provides schools with funding to increase the participation of non-traditional genders in under-served career programs.

The Texas Education Agency says fewer than one-fourth of classroom teachers in the state are male.

So, AC is using their part of the grant to connect area men to Amarillo programs to peak their interest in child care.

"There are many ways to go into early childcare than just teaching," said Mary Clare Munger, AC Education & Child Development Chair. "People can go into small business ownership. Some can go to Region 16 and the head start programs to serve families that way. Some men can also choose early childhood intervention. There are many ways to take your skills with young children into a career pathway that can grow as you grow."

AC is also now using social media and panel discussions to educate male students about the various career possibilities in childcare.

Munger says in Amarillo, there's a particular need for teachers and administration workers for kindergarten and pre-kindergarten care.

"We want increase positive role models of both genders for our really young children so, they can be the healthiest well-balanced child, said Munger. "Sometimes these children don't have both a mom or dad role model at home. So, having both genders as educators or providers can really help."

For those trying to pursue a career in education, AC has courses for teacher certification that can be completed anywhere from six weeks to two years.

To learn more about available programs, you can visit AC's website.

