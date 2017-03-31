Amarillo woman hospitalized after rollover on I-40

An Amarillo woman is in the hospital after rolling her vehicle on Interstate 40 Friday.

The Amarillo Police Department identified the driver as Crystal Lynn Primm. Officials said she lost control of her vehicle before rolling it several times around 6 a.m.

She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say speed and possible drug use may have been factors in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

