Area color run to benefit victims of domestic violence

Today is the first day of the National Crime Victims' Rights week, an area police department is helping raise awareness through a color run.

The theme for this year is "Strength. Resilience. Justice." According to the Office of Justice Program, this theme reflects a vision for a future where all victims are strengthened by the response they receive, organizations are resilient in response to challenges and communities are able to seek collective justice and healing.

The Clovis Police Department is honoring this year's theme with a 5K Color Dash. The race will be held on Saturday, April 8, at the Aquatic Center at Hillcrest Park.

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. and the race stats at 10 a.m.

You can sign up today at http://www.9thda.com/annual-fun-run.

Registration cost is $25. All proceeds from the event will go to the Hartley House, a non-profit dedicated to ending domestic violence.

The race is sponsored by the Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

