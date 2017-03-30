Amarillo ISD providing path to teacher certification for interested applicants

Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) is now looking into ways to reach out to more potential teacher applicants.

The school district is in need of teachers for early childhood classes through 6th grade.

They are now asking anyone with a bachelor's degree or those working to pursue their degree, to visit the district to learn about various positions that are open.

The district is looking for anyone in any career field to apply with hopes to provide valuable experience to Amarillo students.

They are also looking for applicants with diverse backgrounds, to help accommodate the needs of their minority students, which make up about 65 percent of the student population.

"As a district, we are adopting various strategies to reduce our student teacher diversity gap," said Dr. Zuleyma Carruba-Rogel, AISD Talent Acquisition Coordinator. "We want to do our part to try to increase the percentage of our minority educators and at the same time bring in various talent from across our communities. We want educators that can bring different fields of experience and shepherd our students to also do great things in the community."

On March 30, AISD is holding a 'Pathway to Teacher Certification Event' for those interested in teaching.

Here AISD representatives will introduce potential teachers to area college programs that will help certify teachers faster.

This event will be held at the Rod Schroder Education Support Center Board Room at 7200 I-40 West from 6 pm until 8 pm.

If an applicant becomes certified this summer, they can teach as soon as this fall.

If you want to learn more about the certification programs or open positions at AISD, you can visit their website.

