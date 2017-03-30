The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host a special "Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans" ceremony this weekend.

The ceremony will feature guest speaker Richard Herman, and the Palo Duro High School U.S. Air Force JR. ROTC, and the VFW Post 1475 Amarillo Texas Honor guard as well as other groups.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony. It will be this Sunday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. at the Randall County Veterans Park at 4101 South Georgia.

