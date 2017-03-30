The annual Panhandle Area Basketball Competition will be held this weekend.
More than 320 Special Olympic athletes will compete in the games.
The tournament will kick off Friday, March 31 at Amarillo High School with the opening ceremony at 6:00 p.m.
Then the media will face off in a game at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday games will run from 8:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon.
For more information visit sotx.org or facebook.com/SOTX16
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
First Alert Weather Outlook for Friday, March 23
First Alert Weather Outlook for Friday, March 23
Friday, March 23, at 8 a.m., the intersection at Ross and I-40 will be closed for about 5 hours as crews set bridge forms & overhang.
Friday, March 23, at 8 a.m., the intersection at Ross and I-40 will be closed for about 5 hours as crews set bridge forms & overhang.
As fire danger persists, firefighting planes remain stationed in the Panhandle ready to provide support.
As fire danger persists, firefighting planes remain stationed in the Panhandle ready to provide support.
Big companies like Walmart may soon be able to sell liquor by the bottle, changing the way you buy alcohol.
Big companies like Walmart may soon be able to sell liquor by the bottle, changing the way you buy alcohol.
This week, Superintendent Dr. Dana West signed on the dotted line making the district's partnership with Amarillo College's Diplomas and Degrees program official.
This week, Superintendent Dr. Dana West signed on the dotted line making the district's partnership with Amarillo College's Diplomas and Degrees program official.