The annual Panhandle Area Basketball Competition will be held this weekend.

More than 320 Special Olympic athletes will compete in the games.

The tournament will kick off Friday, March 31 at Amarillo High School with the opening ceremony at 6:00 p.m.

Then the media will face off in a game at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday games will run from 8:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon.

For more information visit sotx.org or facebook.com/SOTX16



