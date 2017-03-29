Clovis police investigating Family Dollar store robbery

Clovis Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Family Dollar store Tuesday, March 28 around 9:55 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the store on West 21st St. and walked directly to the cash register.

Police say he then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at an employee, demanding money.

While the suspect was distracted, employees ran to the back of the store to call police, but the suspect was gone when the police arrived.

He is described as a black male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, black shoes and a black bandanna covering his face.

The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit is investigating this case.

If you have any information about this robbery, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1911.

You can also text TIPCPD with your tip to CRIMES (274637) or call Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.