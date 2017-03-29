Prepping before the storm could minimize losses, experts say

Insurance agents are encouraging people to take precautionary measures to minimize damage from hail storms and high winds this spring.

According to a recent Allstate report, Randall County ranked in the top four of counties in Texas most affected by wind and hail damage from 2012-2016.

The Panhandle's residents are no stranger to these types of storms, however the number of claims indicates we could be better prepared for storm season.

"The most practical thing to do is clean out your garage to get your vehicle out of a hail storm," said Allstate Agency owner Clark Damon. "You can also cut branches or remove dead trees completely."

Below is a list of the 10 counties with the Highest Frequency of Wind and Hail Claims 2012-2016, according to Allstate.

1 Collin 2 Bexar 3 Hidalgo 4 Randall 5 Bell 6 Dallas 7 Tarrant 8 Denton 9 El Paso 10 Webb

But as storms increase in intensity, most precautionary measures can become essentially useless.

Roofing experts say the only way to minimize losses is to ensure you're properly covered before any serious storm hits.

"Usually a lot of people wait until the end of hail season," said All Pro Roofing president Rod Haseloff. "It is still very early in the season, we say most people should try to sit tight before making any drastic changes."

