Atmos Energy donating $44,000 to area fire departments

Atmos Energy and the Robert W. Best Charitable Giving Fund are donating $44,000 to the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle to benefit four area fire departments on March 30 at 9 a.m.

Fire departments in Panhandle, Fritch, Dalhart and Potter County will benefit from the donation, which will allow those units to invest in the safety in the communities they serve.

The Skellytown Volunteer Fire Department will also be accepting the keys to a firetruck also being donated by the company.

