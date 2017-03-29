Crossfit champ, Navy Seal compete in Amarillo's annual Mission 2540 event

The 2nd Annual Feed, Clothe, Love (& Lift) Fitness Competition is bringing in big names this year as Crossfit Champ Rich Froning and Navy SEAL Josh Bridges compete for the cause.

The event will be held Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 to benefit Mission 2540. Brooks Boyett, Founder & Owner of Mission 2540 shared all the details with us on NewsChannel 10's News at Noon.

Friday night, you can get in on an exclusive VIP dinner with Rich and Josh in the Skyline Conference Room at ANB Plaza 1. There will also be a question and answer session following dinner, with pictures and autographs available. The cost is only $100 and 100 percent of the proceeds go to benefit Mission 2540.

Saturday at 9 a.m. there will be four different fitness competitions at Netplex located at 4101 Hillside Road. At least 40 teams of two will compete in both the RX and scaled divisions.

Vendors and food trucks will have extra space on site as more than 500 people are expected to attend this year. Admission to view the event is only $5 and kids 5-and-under are free.

You can find more details at http://www.mission2540.org/feed-clothe-love-and-lift/

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.