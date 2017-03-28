United Way announces 2017 funding allocations

United Way of Amarillo and Canyon announced the 26 programs that will benefit from the $1.6 million raised during the 2016 annual campaign.

United Way Board Chair Mike Good said, "While we are pleased to be able to announce this support to important programs that help so many, our work is far from finished. There are many people in our community who are struggling and hurting and many children who need our help to rise out of poverty and reach a stable future. Working together through the United Way, we can do more than any of us can do alone."

Below is how the organization is allocating the funds.

Total Education Allocations: $716,100

Boys & Girls Clubs, Academic Success

Boy Scouts, Golden Spread Council, Cub Scouts, Scoutreach, Venturing/COPE Program

Buckner Children & Family Services, Transition Center

Family Support Services, Education Programs

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, Girls at School

Junior Achievement of the High Plains, Junior Achievement

Wesley Community Center, Behind the Scenes Modeling Program

Wesley Community Center, Wesley Wrestling Club

Total Income Allocations: $332,925

Amarillo Adult Literacy Council, Adult Literacy

Children's Learning Centers of Amarillo, Low Income Child Care

Family Support Services, Veteran's Resource Center

Goodwill of Northwest Texas, Job Training/Placement

Total Health Allocations: $178,390

Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol & Drugs, Drugs & Alcohol Recovery

Epilepsy Foundation West Texas, Epilepsy Clinic

Family Support Services, Counseling

Jan Werner Adult Day Care Center, Adult Day Care Program

Wesley Community Center, Senior Citizen Program

Salvation Army Case Management

TTUHSC, Nurse Family Partnership

Total Basic Needs Allocations: $376,675

American Red Cross, TX Panhandle, Disaster Services

Catholic Charities of the TX Panhandle, InterFaith Hunger Project

Family Support Services, Crisis Services/Family Violence

Family Support Services, Crisis Services, Sexual Assault

PRPC/Area Agency on Aging, FoodNet

The Salvation Army, Emergency Shelter Operations

The Salvation Army, Emergency Financial Services

