WTAMU's new partnership brings more music classes to students

West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) students looking to further their education in the music industry will soon be able to do so.

The Department (School) of Music is growing, but resources are still limited for students studying music technology.

In an effort to bring more to area students, WTAMU has partnered with the program at Tennessee's Belmont University. The partnership is expected to open online courses and summer internships to WTAMU students.

These courses will focus on music business, audio engineering and entertainment industry studies.

"The other advantage that we see for our students who want to pursue advanced degrees in audio engineering, and in the music industry now have a pipeline because Belmont will give special attention to applicants from WT to their graduate programs," said Dr. Robert Hansen, WTAMU School of Music Director.

It also gives WT students the opportunity to further their education at a competitive university.

"I think WT really did help me figure out what my interests were and especially like having that niche working with audio or in broadcasting," said student Keith Augustine. "I think it was awesome that WT gave me those opportunities to do that and I think that this program will further allow people like me to express what they really want to do."

The first class offered will begin this summer and will focus on basic media law and music technology issues. WTAMU students will also be sent to the Tennessee school for internships this summer.

After the summer session, WTAMU expects to see its enrollment in the music school to increase due to the new opportunity.

To learn more about the new curriculum that will be offered, visit the WTAMU website.

