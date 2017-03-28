The least expensive places to fill up in Amarillo

Drivers can save nearly 38 cents per gallon if they know where to fill their tanks in Amarillo.

GasBuddy monitors all the stations in our area and generates an accurate list to help drivers save money.

Several factors can cause gasoline prices to vary within a city. For starters, each company pays slightly different prices from suppliers which is directly reflected in the price.

Other factors such as traffic, income of residents in the area and location play a significant role.

"This is the time of year when you can see the biggest spread between the cheapest and most expensive stations," said GasBuddy senior analyst Patrick DeHaan.

As you travel to larger cities the price gaps also increase. In Dallas prices range 40 cents per gallon, and in Chicago that figure can be as high as a dollar.

