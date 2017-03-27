New technology for Amarillo voters, registration ends soon

We're less than 40 days away from Amarillo's city election, and there's still some time left to register to vote.

Thursday, April 6th is the last day to register to vote in the city election, which is on Saturday, May 6th.

Anyone wanting to vote by mail has until Tuesday, April 25th to register.

"If you're over 65, or if you're disabled, or you're going to be out of the county during the election, which would be like college kids, or if you're confined to jail at the time then you are eligible to apply to vote by mail," said Melynn Huntley, Potter County Elections Administrator.

If you registered to vote by mail in November's presidential election, that information is now expired and you will have to sign up again.

When it comes time to vote in May, new check-in technology in Potter County will help voters sign in more easily, and assure they are given the correct ballots.

Type in your name, or use the iPad camera to scan the back of your license, which will pull up your name and information onto the screen.

"My worker asks if all of this information is correct, hen it rotates around to the voter who signs their name and hits accept," said Huntley. "It comes back and my workers will initial this and hit accept, and it will ask if they want me to mark this person as voted and when I hit okay, it goes to the printer and prints out the ballot style that person needs."

This will make the check-in process run faster, said Huntley.

You can expect to see these iPads at Potter County voting locations.

Early voting will run April 24th through May 2nd excluding Saturday, April 29th, and Sunday, April 30th.

