Amarillo police looking for robbery suspect

The Amarillo Police Department needs your help finding the suspect in a Sunday night robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male about 50 years old, 6'4" and 200 pounds with brown or gray hair.

Officers responded to the robbery at Friendly Discount, where witnesses told them the armed suspect came into the store and placed a sack on the counter before demanding money from an employee.

The man was seen driving away from the scene heading west on Garland Avenue in what is described as an older, white four-door vehicle.

No one was injured in the robbery.

If you have any information about this robbery please call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

