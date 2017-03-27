Charges accepted following report of stolen vehicle

A suspect faces charges after authorities continue their investigation into a stolen pickup truck.

Brian Strange, 35, has been charged with possession and deception similar registration insignia, tampering with identification numbers as well as possession of a controlled substance.

On Jan. 16, a white 2004 Dodge Ram was reported stolen from a local car lot. Investigators with the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unity later observed a black Dodge pickup with obscured license plates in the 5800 block of South Western Street.

Police say when they pulled the truck over, the vehicle was displaying a registration not issued to it and appeared to have tampering to the VIN plate. Inside the truck, police found methamphetamine and a large amount of hand tools.

Investigators determined the pickup was the one reported stolen in January.

Strange was booked into the Randall County jail. His bond was set at $78,000.

The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge is still being investigated.

