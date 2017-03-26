As we get ready to head back to work, here's a look at some area lane closures that could cause you some delays.

On Monday, March 27, the right and center northbound and southbound lanes of Loop 335 (Soncy) will be closed from Hillside Drive to Interstate 40 for fog seal operations.

On Monday, March 27, the left lane of Amarillo Boulevard will be closed in both directions at Grand Street for patching.

On Tuesday, March 28, the left and center northbound and southbound lanes of Loop 335 (Soncy) will be closed from Hillside Drive to Interstate 40 for fog seal operations.

Expect various lanes closed on I-40 westbound from Helium to Adkisson Road for fog seal operations.

US 60 Downtown Enhancement Project

Northbound thru traffic on I-27 will be detoured to Fillmore Street.

Buchanan Street will be closed to thru traffic between 8th and 6th avenues.

Fillmore Street will be down to two lanes between 4th and 8th avenues.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)

The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.

Various lane closures will occur on LP 335 between 34th Avenue and I-40 for the next few weeks while Atmos Energy relocates a gas line.

Eastbound traffic traveling over Soncy Road on I-40 is shifted to the north, limiting traffic to one lane in each direction while bridge construction continues for the next several months.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

The Arthur Street underpass at I-40 is currently closed for bridge demolition and is expected to reopen on the evening of Thursday, March 30. After reopening Arthur Street, the outside (right) lanes, northbound and southbound, will be closed at the I-40 overpass.

The outside lane of I-40 westbound and eastbound is closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The inside lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The outside lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road is closed in the area of Osage Street.

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road between Wilson and Ross streets is closed.

Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27 northbound is closed.

Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the center and right lanes of I-27 south at the interchange for continuing bridge construction work.

South Loop 335 (Hollywood)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers between Washington and Georgia streets during the daytime only.

Access to Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.

Circle Drive will be closed at LP 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

Southbound traffic on Bell Street will be reduced to one lane from north of LP 335 to south of LP 335.

The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound Loop 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and Loop 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and Loop 335 has a four-way stop condition.

Traffic on Western Street crossing LP 335 will be moved from the east side of Western Street to the newly constructed west lanes.

Traffic will still be reduced to one lane in each direction with a right turn lane for southbound traffic at the LP 335 intersection.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Access to Loop 335 at Olympia Drive has been permanently closed.

Source: TxDOT

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.