Whataburger's 'Boots and Badges' event honors first responders

A local Whataburger tipped their hats to local first responders today.

They held a Boots and Badges celebration at the SW 45th Avenue location to celebrate those who keep us safe. Attendees met the Amarillo police and fire departments, checked out their emergency vehicles and learned about everyday safety. Field Marketing Coordinator Alison Kennedy said they are thankful to help connect first responders with the community.

"Here at Whataburger, we think it's really important to support the first responders that put their life on the line for us every single day and were just thankful to be able to partner with them," said Kennedy.

Children that attended the Boots and Badges event received a free kid's meal with a Whataburger purchase. Whataburger also made a $1,500 donation to the Texas Panhandle 100 Club to help provide assistance to families of first responders who are injured or have fallen in the line of duty.

