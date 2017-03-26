'Spring Cleaning Drive' helps two area non-profits

Martha's Home and Amarillo Habitat for Humanity got some much-needed help this weekend, while others did a little spring cleaning.

ReBath held a Spring Cleaning Donation Drive at ReStore in the Fleetwood Shopping Center to give anything from home goods and children's toys to clothing and yard tools. Director of Development & Public Relations at Martha's Home Sarah Silva said there's plenty of people in Amarillo who could use your unwanted items.

"We are asking people to come out and clean out their houses and bring all their unwanted kitchen and bath items, clothing just anything that they need to get rid of that they can still use," said Silva.

If you were unable to attend the Spring Cleaning Drive, you can still drop off donations at Martha's Home or Habitat for Humanity locations during regular business hours. You can also make monetary donations online at the Martha's Home website of the Amarillo Habitat for Humanity website.

