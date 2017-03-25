Building fire at Public Steel, no injuries reported

Amarillo police and the Amarillo Fire Department worked a building fire at Public Steel.

Just before 9 p.m. fire crews were called to 1012 SW 4th street and found smoke coming through the roof of a large warehouse owned by the Public Steel company. Firefighters later found an RV on fire inside the building. The blaze was under control around 9:45 pm and no injuries have been reported. The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office has determined that the fire started from the refrigerator inside the RV. Damage estimates are unknown at this time.

