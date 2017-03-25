Rankin Ranch Road Fire 100% contained

The Texas A&M Forest service spent the afternoon monitoring the Rankin Ranch Road Fire and now report it's 100% contained.

After further evaluation, Forest Service officials have also lowered the acreage burned from 60,000 to 38,104 acres. They said they are monitoring a couple of hot spots at this time. A total of 6 homes were threatened, but no structures have been lost. Officials ask residents throughout the Panhandle to be very careful with fire throughout the weekend and to remember that most counties in our area are under a burn ban.

