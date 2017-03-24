Two Moore Co. fugitives now behind bars

Two of Moore County's 'Creep of the Week' fugitives are now behind bars after being taken into custody Friday, March 24th.

'Creep of the Week' Hope Medellin and Erick Salcido were both taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Moore County Crime Stoppers would like to remind anyone who has submitted a tip recently to check their P3 app to see if a law enforcement official has contacted you about retrieving your reward.

You can contact Moore County Crime Stoppers by calling (806) 935-8477.

