Canyon aquatic park to open June 1st

Construction is underway on Canyon's new aquatic park, which is still on schedule to open to the public on June 1st.

The aquatic park is just a bunch of holes in the ground right now.

But when the slides go up (by April 10th), people will start to see how close the project is to completion.

A 200 foot lazy river, two big slides, a children's pool playground, a lap pool and more are all being built and set to open on time.

"The splash pad, the area where small children will play, a large play piece, spill buckets, those types of things, the lazy river is being finished up, the splash pool where the slides will enter is being finished up," said Jon Behrens, Assistant City Manager for Special Projects for the City of Canyon.

He expects to see around 800 swimmers a day at the new park, and around 50,000 visitors in total this summer.

This jump in usage - up from 150 swimmers a day at Canyon's old pool - means increasing pool staff by more than 50 jobs.

"We'll see an increase in high school employment, but I think we've also increased some of the WT students," said Behrens. "They know there are going to be more jobs, so we're looking forward to that."

Entry fees have been set up to pay for pool operations.

Kid or adult, the daily cost for one person to attend is $8.

"We wanted to make sure there was a significant difference in the rates between a resident and a non-resident because the residents are already paying taxes to pay for this," said Behrens.

Individual pools, or the entire water park, can be rented out for private events, parties and fundraisers.

Here are all the price breakdowns:

Daily Entrance Prices

Infant ages 3 and under - FREE

General Admission - $8.00 including tax

Season Passes

Individual Pass - Includes two guest passes, pass holder exclusives & 10% discount on concessions Resident Pass $135.00 including tax - City water bill required Non-Resident Pass $216.00 including tax

Family Pass - Unlimited number of immediate family members and includes four guest passes, pass holder exclusives & 10% discount on concessions Resident Pass - $380.00 including tax - City water bill required Non-Resident Pass - $490.00 including tax Guest Pass Package - 10 visit pass - Includes 10 guest passes $72



Pavilion Rental

Round Pavilion (30ft. diameter) - $40.00 per 2 hours

Rectangle Pavilion (20ft. x 30ft.) - $30.00 per 2 hours

Birthday Party Pack - $105.00 per 2 hours, includes cake, one drink and individual ice cream treats for 10 guests. Park admission not included.

Facility Rental

The facility may be reserved for private parties during non-public swim hours. All rentals are a minimum of 2 hours and require a deposit at the time of reservation.

Entire Facility Rental - $825.00 Available 7 – 9 PM and/or 8 – 10 PM Sunday through Friday and Saturday 8 – 10 PM

Lap Pool Rental - $275.00 Available 7 – 9 PM and/or 8 – 10 PM Sunday through Friday and Saturday 8 – 10 PM

Slide Pool Rental - $575.00 Available 7 – 9 PM and/or 8 – 10 PM Sunday through Friday and Saturday 8 – 10 PM

Lap Pool One Hour Rental - $150.00 Available 7 – 8 PM, 8 – 9 PM, 9 – 10 PM Sunday through Saturday

Swim Team Practice - $2 per swimmer 8 – 9 AM Monday through Friday. No passes allowed for swim team practice. Swim Meet rates to be determined

Lap Swimmers - $2 per swimmer 9 – 10 AM Monday through Friday. No passes allowed for lap swimming.



"We want to open it up to everybody, invite them to come," said Behrens. "Want to let them know that our capacity is 650 [people], you may have to wait in a line for a while because we anticipate being crowded. But it's going to be crowded because we have a new thing here and we've got a great thing to offer the citizens of Canyon and the panhandle."

