"Amarillo Housing First" begins assisting homeless with permanent housing

A new non-profit organization is working toward ending homelessness in Amarillo.

Imagine being out in the unpredictable Panhandle elements. Some homeless people no longer have to worry about this thanks to one local organization.

Amarillo Housing First was formed in December, and now has a new office in the Guyon-Saunders Resource Center.

Their ultimate goal is to assist chronically homeless individuals with obtaining permanent housing.

"Any new client that comes to visit us seeking our services does about an hour long intake and a needs assessment, and then we help them to develop a plan," says Executive Director Chris Seright.

The process of granting a homeless person a permanent home, is no walk in the park. It is of course costly for the organization, and it can take anywhere from 2 weeks to 4 months.

So far, it has proven a success. AHF has housed and fully furnished 13 individuals and families.

"It's difficult for the homeless to get transportation to the resources and the facilities and that's a service that we provide," says Seright. "It's difficult for any of those processes to begin without identification and many of the homeless don't have any ID or birth certificates. So we start from scratch to help them establish their identity and then we can help them find the resources that will provide permanent housing."

Though Seright knows there is a long way to go in helping every homeless person, he says AHF is headed in the right direction. But he says the battle will continue to be fought...

"Until the city is able to provide permanent housing, we're not going to be able to keep up with the demand as a city."

