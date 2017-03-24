Wildorado man sentenced to 50 years for domestic assault

A Wildorado man will spend the next 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault in Potter County.

Brent Riley was charged with domestic violence assault by strangulation following an incident in August 2016.

At the time of the incident, Riley was on parole for a prior domestic violence case.

Riley entered a plea deal on March 24.

Along with his 50 year sentence, he was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

