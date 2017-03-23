Some officials believe immigration may be impacting reporting certain crimes

Donald Trump has received a regal welcome by the wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president as he hopes to escape brewing controversies back home.
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.
During his meeting with Russian officials last week, President Donald Trump said the recently-fired FBI director was a "nut job" and that his ouster relieved "great pressure" on him, according to a report in the New York Times.
Texas lawmakers have revived a version of a transgender "bathroom bill" like one in North Carolina that sparked a national backlash, but the Texas law would apply only to public schools and not all bathrooms.
