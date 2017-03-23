'Fugitive File:' Mykael Wayne White now in custody

This week's fugitive is now in custody thanks to an anonymous tip.

Police were told Mykael White was in the 2700 block of North Grand Street.

Police say after they arrived, they spotted a subject jumping fences in an attempt to leave the area.

White was captured in the 3500 block of NE 24th Avenue.

He was arrested for his burglary warrant out of Randall County. White was also charged with evading arrest.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.