Learn more about nature and conservation as a Junior Ranger

Bring the kids out to Palo Duro Canyon to become Junior Rangers, it is a great activity for children who love nature and learning about conservation.

If you would like to become a Junior Ranger come dressed to hike and learn about nature.

Junior Rangers learn about the park, its resources and why it is so important to be stewards of our natural places.

They will also have the opportunity to participate in a mini service project and when its completed, they will earn a custom sleeve patch.

The program is for kids age 4-12, but older kids often enjoy it too.

Today's program is from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Meet: At the El Coronado Lodge visitor center, one half mile into the park from the gate.

Fees: Regular park entrance fees ($5 per adult, children 12 & under are free). No charge for this program.

To learn more about the Junior Ranger program visit Texas State Parks-Programs-Junior Rangers.

Palo Duro Canyon State Park

11450 Park Road 5

Canyon, TX, 79015









Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.