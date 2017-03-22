BSA Hospice Building finds new life with Faith City Mission

The Baptist St. Anthony Hospice Building was closed down last April and the hospital has been looking at options for its use.

BSA Health System, Arden Health Services, and Ventas Inc. have now decided to donate the the building to Faith City Mission.

BSA CEO Bob Williams says the hospital has a lot in common with Faith City Mission.

"We're both faith-based organizations and we are both interested in helping people in the community," Williams said. "The more we can help each other do things like that, the better off the community is as a whole."

The Faith City Mission men's dorm currently houses up to 38 men who share two bathroom stalls and a community shower. However, they will soon have access to more private rooms and bathrooms.

The 25,000 square foot building will have a separate wing for men and women, three or four courtyards and an upstairs for staff and administrative offices. They also plan to expand the current chapel and create a much-needed kitchen.

Faith City Mission Development Director Michael Meil says the building will help them provide food, clothes and shelter to the homeless community, re-purposing the building in a positive way.

"Hospice is a great place, but this building was one of these places where people went to pass," Meil said. "We're excited that we are bringing it in as this place where people can come and find their lives and come to life with what we do. We're really excited about the community, what we get to do with this building, and how we get to carry things forward in something that has been valued in the community."

There's currently no timeline in place for Faith City Mission to move into the revamped building, but the organization has assembled a task force to develop a plan.

