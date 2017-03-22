Amarillo College sheds light on immigration policies

Immigration law has become a controversial and confusing topic and Amarillo College wants to help clear up that confusion.

AC hosted an immigration workshop giving several people the opportunity to step out of the shadows and ask personal questions, as well as learn a little bit more about current immigration policies.

Olga Rodriguez came to the United States when she was a baby and it wasn't until she was 15-years-old she found out about her illegal status.

"We are all scared, I am a DACA student and there is uncertainty because I don't know what's going to happen after my two year permit expires," Rodriguez expressed.

AC's session was designed to help educate, advise and answer questions.

Local attorneys talked about the different types of immigration documents, what to do in order to ensure a student visa is up to date, what is needed in order to enter this country, or to leave, as well as other immigration issues.

"We're here to help, we're here to try and answer questions," Attorney Felipe Zavala said. "We practice in this particular law because we care about our clients; it's not fighting over a divorce, that type of stuff, we are trying to help people."

Zavala says many immigrants are living in fear right now and today's meeting was a great way to bring relief, as well as share proper and correct information.

"Know your rights, if you do get stopped by ICE make sure you know you're entitled to not make any comments, ask for your attorney and don't sign anything until you have talked to your attorney," Zavala explained.

If you have any questions concerning immigration policies, Amarillo Colleges Legal Aid Program can help you find answers.

