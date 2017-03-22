The 'Catholic Charities Hunger Project' kicks off it's 18th year of helping feed those in need

This year marks the 18th time that giving folks at the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle have planned and prepared for their Annual Salt & Pepper Luncheon.

Jeff Gulde, Executive Director for the charity organization says it was 16 years ago that a project volunteer was delivering food to a home-bound elderly widow. They discovered she was having salt and pepper soup for lunch. Sadly, her cupboards and refrigerator were empty. She became resourceful and boiled some hot water, adding salt and pepper for her 'Salt & Pepper Soup'.

Gulde says this harsh reality is exactly what put their volunteers and organization into action. After 31 years of service to this cause, there are approximately 700 people enrolled in the program. At least 60 of those are home-bound and receive boxes of food that are delivered by this charity.

Unfortunately, the number of those seeking aid is increasing, which is why the luncheon is so important.

The luncheon is Wednesday, March 29th at 11:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral at 1200 South Washington. Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain will be this year's featured speaker.

