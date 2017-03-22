2017 Amarillo Youth Career Fair

This weekend Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the City of Amarillo partner to host the 2017 Youth Career Fair.

If you are 15 to 24 and looking for a summer job or a permanent position the Career Fair is the place to be.

"We do have several employers that start hiring at age 18 and go up from there," says Steve Cross from Workforce Solutions Panhandle. "Xcel Energy and Lowes are going to be there for those 18 to 24 and we would love to have you there."

There will be over 20 employers represented at the Career Fair looking for a variety of applicants. Multiple employment opportunities will be available from all levels of employment including full and part time positions in technical, health care, management, customer service and many others.

To make sure you are successful you should come dressed professionally and you should also be prepared to submit applications and resumes and come ready to visit and speak with possible employers.

"You want to speak to each employer that is at the job fair," says Cross. "You want to extend your hand and have a firm hand shake, introduce yourself then tell them a few things about yourself."

If you would like to attend it is open to the public and attendance and participation is free to all job candidates.

The Youth Career Fair is this Saturday, March 25 from 10:00 a.m to 2 p.m. at Amarillo College Downtown Campus at 1314 S. Polk St.

For more information visit www.wspanhandle.com