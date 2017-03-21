Inn of Amarillo to be demolished at high price

The old Inn of Amarillo could be demolished soon, but not without a high cost that the city would be responsible for funding.

During its prime in the 60's and 70's, the inn was a hot spot on old Route 66.

But now it's know for the murders, theft, drug deals and other illegal activities that occur there.

In the past 10 years, Amarillo police have responded to around 150 calls at that property, and continue to patrol it daily.

"Is it a dangerous structure? Is it a hazard to the community? Both of those answers are unequivocally yes," said Amarillo City Council member Elisha Demerson.

City staff said the lowest bid to demolish the inn will cost $777,000.

Almost $600,000 is for asbestos abatement alone.

"The owner usually, we hope, will comply and take it down themselves," said Randy Schuster, Building Official for the city. "Of course in this case, he doesn't have the resources. He can't take it down. So we have to come up with a way to pay for it."

The city manager suggested the council either issue a Certificate of Obligation debt, or borrow against the general fund, which is made up of taxpayer dollars.

"What concerns me is knowing the issues we have with infrastructure and other problems in our city and the amount of money needed," said Amarillo City Council member Lisa Blake. "This is a lot of money to spend on this property. Is there anything we can do to make it look nicer and board it up or do something differently without spending this much money? Or is it all or nothing?"

Schuster said at this point trying to fix up the property would only make the project more expensive.

The people who live in the area don't want to wait any longer for a change to be made.

"If your heart is not in it, your hands should not be on it," said one concerned resident to the city council. "Do the right thing. Tear down the Inn of Amarillo sooner [rather] than later."

If approved by the council next week, total demolition of the Inn of Amarillo could be complete within the next six months.

What will happen with that land is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.