USDA announces $6M to aid farmers and ranchers affected by wildfires

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making $6 million in funding available to assist farmers and ranchers who have been affected by the wildfires in our area.

The funding will implement practices that will help private farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who suffered losses in the wildfires in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

The funding will be made available by the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.

Resources will help local producers as they begin to restore burned grazing land, rebuild fencing, protect damaged watersheds and implement various conservation measures to make up for losses.

"We have seen the devastating effects of these wildfires on agricultural operations and the funding announced today can help communities of farmers and ranchers start the process of recovery," said Acting Deputy Agriculture Secretary Michael Young.

"USDA is here to offer assistance, and I encourage producers who experienced losses to take full advantage of our financial and technical assistance to aid in their recovery efforts and alleviate part of the financial burden caused by these tragic events."

In order to be considered for financial assistance through EQIP, producers must submit a complete program application, establish farm records and other documentation to support eligibility.

A step-by-step guide can be found here.

If you would like more information, you are encouraged to check with your local NRCS service center.

