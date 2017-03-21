29 lbs. of meth found during traffic stop in Sherman Co.

An Arizona man is behind bars after a Sherman County deputy reported finding 29 lbs. of meth during a traffic stop.

The deputy stopped a 2005 Silverado traveling east of Stratford on US-54. According to the Sherman County Sheriff's Office, the deputy discovered $300,000 worth of meth hidden throughout the pickup.

Charles Funches from Tuscon, AZ was arrested and booked into the Sherman County Jail on charges of first degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

