Tanker rollover shuts down Highway 207

A single-vehicle accident involving a gas tanker has shutdown Highway 207 south of Borger.

The Department of Public Safety says the gas tanker rolled over, spilling gas on the highway.

Crews are on scene working to clean up the mess.

Authorities say the driver of the tanker suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Borger.

Road are currently being blocked by the Carson County's Sheriff's Office at FM 293 and 207 just outside of Panhandle.

DPS says the highway will be shut down for several hours and ask for people to avoid the area.

