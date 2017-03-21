Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for motorcycle in 'Crime of the Week'

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help finding a motorcycle that was involved in this week's 'Crime of the Week.'

Amarillo Special Crimes is searching for a red 2003 Kawasaki ZX636R motorcycle that was involved in a recent Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant case involving a Potter County Deputy.

This motorcycle is evidence in this case, and Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help finding it.

If you have any information on this case, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip at amapolice.org.

If your tip leads to the recovery of this motorcycle, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

