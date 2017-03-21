Dumas teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student

Investigators from the Texas Rangers and Dumas Police Department arrested 46-year-old Aron Edward Dillahunty on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Dillahunty was a 5th grade teacher at the Dumas Intermediate School. He was placed on administrative leave prior to the arrest.

Superintendent Monty Hysinger released the following statement after the arrest:

"The Dumas ISD Administration received a report from local law enforcement that a Dumas ISD teacher may have engaged in educator misconduct with a District student. Pursuant to the District’s customary personnel practices, the employee was placed on administrative leave while the matter is under investigation. Dumas ISD is cooperating with law enforcement agencies to the fullest extent permitted by law, and will coordinate its own investigation with these authorities. State and federal law prohibit the District from disclosing personally identifiable student information, as well as confidential personnel information. Further, since the District’s and law enforcement’s investigations are on-going, the District cannot comment on this matter. Once the District’s investigation into this matter is complete, the District’s administration will examine the findings and determine what action, if any, is appropriate. Please be assured that in the interim, the District has taken steps to preserve the safety of its students. Unless new allegations and information are revealed, the District has no further comment at this time."

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.