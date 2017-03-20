Wonderland Park adding rides, extending lease

This 0.46 acre piece of land will be home to 2 new rides by next summer / Source: KFDA

Wonderland Park is is extending its lease and expanding its land for more rides and entertainment for decades to come.

Owner and General Manager Paul Borchardt said he is extending the park's lease with the City of Amarillo an additional 10 years.

The new lease would run through the end of 2040.

Borchardt is also planning to expand the park by about half an acre.

This would allow for the construction of more covered seating areas, concession stands and two new rides.

"I have already purchased one ride that will be going up that we'll be refurbishing this year," said Borchardt. "It's what we call a flat ride, but it'll be themed 'Route 66.' It'll be an ATV-type ride."

This tract of land isn't big enough for another big roller coaster, but Borchardt said he hopes to eventually build bigger rides.

"That would be the next step," he said. "That's why we're doing this. We do things in increments as we can."

Once finished by next summer, Wonderland will house 33 rides.

This summer you'll see some changes in the snacks you can buy at the park.

"Some new things in the food items and containers and things like that," said Borchardt. "It's going to be some exciting things that no one's ever seen before here in Texas."

If the Amarillo City Council approves to amend its lease with Wonderland Park at their meeting Tuesday evening, construction on the new land will begin this spring.

