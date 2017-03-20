Online movement helps ease pain after airmen deaths

Community support is easing pain after Cannon Air Force Base lost three airmen on March 14.

#cannonstrong is a movement that is steadily growing on social media and it's giving the Cannon Air Force Base along with its surrounding communities a way to come together during this difficult time.

It all began with Samantha Lewis, who lost her husband due to a training accident similar to this one.

In an effort to bring the community together, she and one of her close friends started the #cannonstrong online campaign.

She then visited businesses throughout Clovis and Portales, taking photos with the signs.

Within days, the show of support took off on its own.

"It's nice to see that the community cares enough to ask what they can do to reach out," said Christian Potts, Airman First Class. "We all sort of feel like there's not much we can do to help the situation, but standing together is helping everybody realize that there is a sense of community especially in times like this."

At this time, it is still unknown what caused the crash that killed Capt. Andrew Becker, 33, Capt. Kenneth Dalga, 29, and 1st Lt. Frederick Dellecker, 26. All three were from the base's Dark Horse Unit.

While investigators continue piece together what happened, Lewis says she hopes this will help the healing process.

"You want nothing more than to trade everything to have your significant other back or your child or sibling back and if this is just a small way to bring a tiny bit of joy or a smile, for even just a split second, it was totally worth it," said Lewis.

If you are looking to show your support for the three airmen who lost their lives, there will be a candlelight vigil outside of the Curry County Courthouse at 7:30 p.m. (MT) on March 20.

Everyone is invited and encouraged to bring flags or #cannonstrong signs.

