Dalhart Unit using a new interactive method for recruiting

The Dalhart prison unit is now hiring and using a new strategy to fill about 60 positions.

For the first time, the Dalhart Unit is opening up its doors and inviting those who are interested to come in for an exclusive tour of the facility.

During the tour, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, fill out applications and hear about wages, hours and benefits.

"If you are interested in a job or you want to change jobs, this is your opportunity to come out and see how the prison operates," Officer Kathy Hough said.

Hough says the new hires will not only benefit the inmates and allow for more programs to enter the prison, but also help out current officers.

"When we are short on officers it makes other officers tired," Hough said. "We come in and work overtime and we get paid but the need for more officers is great here in Dalhart."

Right now the prison is staffed close to 60% and Warden Joel A. Gauna wants to fill the empty positions.

"We're really trying to fill those vacant spots to ensure we have ample coverage and at the same time give our current officers time for relief," Gauna said. "We will be able to get all of our scheduled activities in a safe manner. The main thing is just maintaining a safe environment for the offenders, officers and the community."

Gauna says some of the highlights of working in the prison are stability, benefits and the chance to move up the ranks and discover other job opportunities.

"The positives are once a correction officer comes in, there is several places that he can branch out to within the agency; there are several divisions ranging from agriculture to industry to legal and even to media."

The Dalhart Unit tour will be held on Tuesday, March 28 and will start at 7:00 p.m.

