Structure fire ruled accidental

Amarillo fire officials say an extension cord may have caused a home to catch fire in downtown Amarillo.

Around 12:45 this afternoon, fire crews were called to the home at 1111 North Taylor St. When they arrived, heavy fire was coming from the back of the house and a parked pickup truck. They were able to contain the flames just before 1 p.m.

No injuries have been reported and the Amarillo Fire Marshals ruled the cause as accidental. Damage is estimated at $13,000.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.