CRMWA prepared for lower lake levels

At just over 63 feet, water levels in Lake Meredith are slightly lower than this time last year.

In preparation for higher water demand, the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority (CRMWA) has stopped using lake water for the water supply. Instead CRMWA is only using its well field for the 11 cities it services.

Depending on the amount of rainfall, CRMWA expects to begin using lake water in June.

"There's different ways you can measure drought," said CRMWA General Manager Chad Pernell. "The most important factor is the inflow to the reservoir because it requires the right kind of rains in the right locations."

In addition to using the well field, the water authority is also upgrading the current infrastructure.

CRMWA will begin construction in the next two weeks to avoid any failures that could result in loss of water.

"There is a concentrated area of bad joints of pipe," said Pernell. "Instead of replacing each one individually it is more effective to replace the entire section with new pipes."

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.