First Lady Abbott visits with Amarillo's First Responders

The First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, honored first responders in Amarillo Monday for their work during recent wildfires in the Panhandle.

Abbott met with local officials, first responders and other organizations that responded to the recent wildfires to thank them for their service.

RT to thank our brave first responders who worked tirelessly on the front lines of the Panhandle wildfires. https://t.co/dmANSMA6Ue pic.twitter.com/EzWXjKXr8F — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 20, 2017

"Greg and I want to thank the first responders who worked tirelessly on the front lines of the dangerous Panhandle wildfires over the last few weeks," Abbott said. "While today's lunch is a way for me to show support and gratitude for these first responders and the courage and heroism they have demonstrated, every single day of the year I give thanks for all Texas first responders and law enforcement and the work they do to keep Texans safe.

"As the Panhandle continues to recover from the devastating impact of the wildfires, Greg and I ask that all Texans continue to keep the Panhandle community in their thoughts and prayers."

The Potter County Fire Department was awarded a certificate and flag for their services in fighting the March 2017 wildfires.

